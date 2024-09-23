How to stream tonight's Oilers-Flames games for FREE

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are set to meet for the first time this season with a pair of split-squad games on tap for tonight.

Both teams are coming off victories in their respective preseason openers with the Flames disposing of the Seattle Kraken with a 6-1 win on Sunday and the Oilers edging out the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in OT.

Now, the two teams will be splitting up their training camp rosters for a pair of games that will be played in both Edmonton and Calgary tonight. For Oilers fans, the home game will be streamed on Oilers Plus with the 630 CHED team on the call. Usually, this would require a $8.99 monthly subscription fee, but the team is currently running a promo code (PRESEASON24!) that gives you two free months of the service.

The game in Calgary will be streamed completely free of charge on the Flames website, with the Sportsnet 960 team on the call.

How to watch #Oilers–#Flames split-squad games for FREE tonight: Edmonton game: Oilers+ (Promo code PRESEASON24! gets you two free months) Calgary game: The Flames website will be streaming free of charge Puck drop is at 7 pm MT for both games — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) September 23, 2024

Edmonton will be keeping their superstars at home for tonight’s games with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard expected to hit Rogers Place ice. On the road, the Oilers will send newbies Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner to Calgary along with rookie Matt Savoie.

For the Flames, the team will keep the bulk of its stars in Calgary, with Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, Mikhail Backlund, and Yegor Sharangovich expected to play at the Saddledome. Flames PTO and ex-Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie will also stay in Calgary to make his debut with the club against his former team.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Andersson will headline Calgary’s roster in the Alberta capital.

Puck drop for both games will get underway at 7 pm MT.