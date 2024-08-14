Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of animal abuse.

The Calgary Humane Society has launched an animal cruelty investigation after a kitten was found dead and zip-tied to a fence in the southwest community of Kingsland.

According to the Humane Society, the kitten was found to have suffered blunt-force trauma to its abdomen and head in what the organization says is the most recent and egregious in a series of similar events in the Kingsland and Sandy Beach areas this summer.

Since May 30, the Humans Society says six kittens, all between six and eight weeks old, have been found in public spaces in “various states of distress.” In several cases, the kittens’ paws have been bound, and they have been covered in a tar-like substance.

“These victims could not be more vulnerable. It is incredibly concerning to see an isolated incident of this nature, let alone half a dozen,” said Brad Nichols, director of enforcement at Calgary Humane Society.

“Given the link between animal abuse and interpersonal violence, this concern transcends animal welfare.”

Anyone with information regarding where the kittens have come from or any potential surveillance footage is asked to contact the Humane Society call centre at 403-205-4455 or submit an online report at www.calgaryhumane.ca.

The Calgary Humane Society is also reminding the public to keep their cats inside.

“There is a bylaw prohibiting cats from running at large, but this may serve as a worst-case scenario on the risks posed to roaming cats, which would also include traffic, predation and disease.”