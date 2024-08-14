Deal alert: Flights from Calgary to Australia are under $1,000 roundtrip

Bung another prawn on the barbie, because we’re coming to Australia.

We found a cheap flight deal from Calgary to Sydney that’s more than $2,300 cheaper than you’d typically pay, with plenty of roundtrip flights going for $993 with United Airlines.

With one stop, it’ll take you nearly 24 hours to traverse the Pacific and arrive in Australia. That may sound hefty, but trust us, it is well worth the wait!

You may want to get in on this deal, considering the recently released winter forecast for Alberta. A beach and sunshine seem like the greatest escape out there over the coming months.

We found flights in December 2024 for as cheap as $993. According to Google Flights, the cheapest similar flights cost between $1,088 (with a nearly 50-hour travel time) or a travel time of about 48 hours for around $2,753.

The cheap flights can be found for a good amount of dates ranging from September, October, November, December, and even 2025 running from January right into June.

Sydney is Australia’s first city, and it’s in New South Wales. From the iconic Sydney Opera House to the shores of Bondi Beach, there’s so much to do.

And, you could use this cheap flight as your jumping-off point to explore the rest of the country, including Queensland, where you’ll find the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania.

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put Calgary (YYC) as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate to Sydney, the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

So, if going to Australia is on your bucket list as a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, then now’s the perfect time to go. You can take all that cash you saved and convert it into Australian dollars.