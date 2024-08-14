Sweet relief: Gas prices forecast to drop in Alberta today

Wednesday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will see a dip at the pumps.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately three cents per litre to $1.48 in Edmonton and three cents per litre to $1.50 in Calgary on August 14.

The prices of premium fuel are set to dip by three cents per litre in Edmonton, but there will be no change in Calgary, while diesel prices are not forecast to drop in either YYC or YEG.

Alberta also has the lowest gas prices in Canada, with the highest prices found in Kelowna at $1.76 and Vancouver at $1.80. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know they don’t have to coast on fumes today. We have to save as much coin as we can to enjoy all the best things to see in Alberta before summer ends!