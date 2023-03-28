Warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $400
Mar 28 2023, 4:40 pm
After yet another snowfall some people’s attention may be looking south for some warm destinations to escape Calgary for a bit.
Luckily, there are some flights that will let you escape the city without having to break the bank.
Here are five flights to warm destinations that come in under $400.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates: April 23
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $170 roundtrip
Los Angeles, California
Dates: April 13
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $171 roundtrip
San Francisco, California
Dates: May 1
Airline: WestJet
Cost: $314 roundtrip
Miami, Florida
Dates: April 16
Airline: Flair
Cost: $380 roundtrip
Phoenix, Arizona
Dates: April 20
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $152 roundtrip