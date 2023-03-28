Travel Deals

Warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $400

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 28 2023, 4:40 pm
Warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $400
A pool in Las Vegas (Jon Chica/Shutterstock)

After yet another snowfall some people’s attention may be looking south for some warm destinations to escape Calgary for a bit.

Luckily, there are some flights that will let you escape the city without having to break the bank.

Here are five flights to warm destinations that come in under $400.

Las Vegas, Nevada

cheap flight

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Dates: April 23
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $170 roundtrip

Los Angeles, California

roundtrip Calgary

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Dates: April 13
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $171 roundtrip

San Francisco, California

calgary san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Dates: May 1
Airline: WestJet
Cost: $314 roundtrip

Miami, Florida

montreal miami

littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

Dates: April 16
Airline: Flair
Cost: $380 roundtrip

Phoenix, Arizona

Brent Coulter/Shutterstock

Dates: April 20
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $152 roundtrip

 

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.