Warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $400

After yet another snowfall some people’s attention may be looking south for some warm destinations to escape Calgary for a bit.

Luckily, there are some flights that will let you escape the city without having to break the bank.

Here are five flights to warm destinations that come in under $400.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: April 23

Airline: Lynx

Cost: $170 roundtrip

Los Angeles, California

Dates: April 13

Airline: Lynx

Cost: $171 roundtrip

San Francisco, California

Dates: May 1

Airline: WestJet

Cost: $314 roundtrip

Miami, Florida

Dates: April 16

Airline: Flair

Cost: $380 roundtrip

Phoenix, Arizona

Dates: April 20

Airline: Lynx

Cost: $152 roundtrip