You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Hawaii for under $400

There is a great deal on roundtrip flights from Calgary to Hawaii right now, giving you a chance to check out paradise for under $400.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Maui, Hawaii, for $357 to $368.

The flights have one stop each way in Vancouver.

The best prices now are in late May and early June.

You can also check out Haleakala Crater, Ka’anapali Beach, and the Maui Ocean Centre.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Search: Calgary to Kahului, Maui, Hawaii (OGG)

3. Search for flights late in May and early in June

3. Enjoy!