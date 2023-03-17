NewsTravel Deals

You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Hawaii for under $400

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 17 2023, 8:07 pm
You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Hawaii for under $400
Elena Elisseeva/Shutterstock | Hob Spillane/Shutterstock

There is a great deal on roundtrip flights from Calgary to Hawaii right now, giving you a chance to check out paradise for under $400.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Maui, Hawaii, for $357 to $368.

Vancouver to hawaii

arkanto/Shutterstock

The flights have one stop each way in Vancouver.

The best prices now are in late May and early June.

Maui flight deal

Secret Beach, Maui (Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock)

You can also check out Haleakala Crater, Ka’anapali Beach, and the Maui Ocean Centre.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Search: Calgary to Kahului, Maui, Hawaii (OGG)

3. Search for flights late in May and early in June

3. Enjoy!

Peter KleinPeter Klein
