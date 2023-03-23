NewsTravel Deals

You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Las Vegas for under $250

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 23 2023, 6:52 pm
You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Las Vegas for under $250
randy andy/Shutterstock

The weather may be getting better now but the cold is never that far away in Calgary so why not plan your next Las Vegas getaway now?

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Las Vegas for $144 to $244.

Calgary Las Vegas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The flights are non-stop both ways.

The deal is on for November, the first half of December 2023 along with January, February, and the first half of March 2024.

casinos reopening

Interior of Caesar’s Palace casino, Las Vegas. (Tupungato/Shutterstock)

You can check out the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, some amazing food options, and any number of incredible shows.

How to find and book this deal

1. Google Flights: Calgary to Las Vegas
– Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

– Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

– Look for the dates that are $144 roundtrip.

NOTE: For dates in February and March 2024, you may need to go to the Flair airlines website. They’re not yet showing up on Google Flights.

2. Go to Kayak

– Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.

3. Enjoy!

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.