You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Las Vegas for under $250

The weather may be getting better now but the cold is never that far away in Calgary so why not plan your next Las Vegas getaway now?

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Las Vegas for $144 to $244.

The flights are non-stop both ways.

The deal is on for November, the first half of December 2023 along with January, February, and the first half of March 2024.

You can check out the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, some amazing food options, and any number of incredible shows.

How to find and book this deal

1. Google Flights: Calgary to Las Vegas

– Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

– Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

– Look for the dates that are $144 roundtrip.

NOTE: For dates in February and March 2024, you may need to go to the Flair airlines website. They’re not yet showing up on Google Flights.

2. Go to Kayak

– Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.

3. Enjoy!