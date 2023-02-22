5 warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $300

This blast of winter may have you longing for some sun. Luckily there are some warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for cheap.

So get the sunscreen out and start planning your getaway now to these five great destinations.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: February 26

Airline: Lynx

Cost: $113 one way

Los Angeles, California

Dates: March 7

Airline: Lynx

Cost: $109 one way

San Francisco, California

Dates: March 1

Airline: Flair

Cost: $147 one way

Miami, Florida

Dates: March 14

Airline: Delta

Cost: $234 one way

San Diego, California

Dates: March 1

Airline: United

Cost: $242 one way