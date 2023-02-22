Travel

5 warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $300

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Feb 22 2023, 11:28 pm
5 warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $300
A pool in Las Vegas (Jon Chica/Shutterstock)

This blast of winter may have you longing for some sun. Luckily there are some warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for cheap.

So get the sunscreen out and start planning your getaway now to these five great destinations.

Las Vegas, Nevada

cheap flight

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Dates: February 26
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $113 one way

Los Angeles, California

roundtrip Calgary

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Dates: March 7
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $109 one way

San Francisco, California

calgary san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Dates: March 1
Airline: Flair
Cost: $147 one way

Miami, Florida

montreal miami

littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

Dates: March 14
Airline: Delta
Cost: $234 one way

San Diego, California

San Diego

San Diego, California (Dancestrokes/Shutterstock)

Dates: March 1
Airline: United
Cost: $242 one way

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.