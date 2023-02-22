5 warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for under $300
Feb 22 2023, 11:28 pm
This blast of winter may have you longing for some sun. Luckily there are some warm destinations you can fly to from Calgary for cheap.
So get the sunscreen out and start planning your getaway now to these five great destinations.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates: February 26
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $113 one way
Los Angeles, California
Dates: March 7
Airline: Lynx
Cost: $109 one way
San Francisco, California
Dates: March 1
Airline: Flair
Cost: $147 one way
Miami, Florida
Dates: March 14
Airline: Delta
Cost: $234 one way
San Diego, California
Dates: March 1
Airline: United
Cost: $242 one way