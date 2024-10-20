9 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: October 21 to 25

If you want to keep the weekend fun alive, check out one of the spectacular things to do in Calgary this week!

From cheering on the Calgary Flames at one of their games to embracing the Halloween spirit at one of the seasonal activities around the city, there’s something for everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Embrace the fall season with a trip to the Calgary Farmyard. From pumpkin carving to the evening Harvest Lights, there are plenty of festive activities to get you into the fall spirit!

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park is hosting its spooktacular Ghouls’ Night Out for an evening full of thrills and fun in its immersive scare zones. This event gets pretty scary, so you might want to consider calling your babysitter for the night.

When: October 24 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Tickets start at $21.95 for adults (16+) and $15.95 for children (3-15) and can be purchased here

Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spin Doctors (@spindoctorsband)

What: Dance your heart out this Friday evening at the Grey Eagle Event Centre as legendary bands Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth take the stage for an epic evening of rock and roll!

When: October 25 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at $82 and can be purchased online here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

What: Scream out your lungs as you support the Calgary Flames as they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins this Tuesday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

When: October 22 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $47; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

What: If you can’t catch the Tuesday match, don’t worry just yet. You’ll have an extra opportunity to see the Calgary Flames play this week as they go up against the Carolina Hurricanes this Thursday night.

When: October 24 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $31; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Explore the gross side of science this week at the Telus Spark Science Centre for its HallowSTEAM event. You’ll be able to get your hands dirty with lots of slime and invisible ink, all while wearing your favourite Halloween costume!

When: Open until October 31

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Tickets start at $32.95 for adults and $23.95 for children and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: If you love vintage cars, the Gasoline Alley Museum is the perfect place to visit. It houses the largest public collections of antique vehicles and oil and gas-related artifacts across three floors and even has some fun family crafts for the kids to enjoy.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Tickets start at $14.95 for adults (16+) and $8.95 for children (3-15) and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)



What: Take a stroll down the lanes at Pumpkins After Dark to see some of your favourite Halloween characters and creatures come alive in pumpkin form!

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

What: Grab your favourite costume and head over to WinSport’s Haunted Mini-Golf to battle out your family on the mini-golf course and show off your hole-in-one skills.

When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31.

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut