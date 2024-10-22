They didn’t spend a ton of time together, but Johnny Gaudreau made a lasting impression on former Calgary Flames forward Brad Richardson.

We have heard many excellent stories regarding Johnny and his brother, Matthew, both of whom were killed in a road accident in late August. By all accounts, both were even better people than they were hockey players, which is really saying something, given how skilled they were.

The most recent player to share a story was Richardson, who suited up for 27 games with the Flames during the 2021-22 season, during which time he sat beside Johnny in the dressing room.

“I wasn’t in Calgary long, but I did sit beside Johnny in the locker room,” Richardson explained on the Missin Curfew podcast. “You know how that is. That’s your stall buddy, you talk a lot, get to know each other pretty quick. Just being around Johnny, he was such a character and fun guy to be around. Just showed up, put his gear on and played. This guy loved hockey, loved playing the game like I’ve never seen.

“I’ll still never forget. I played against him his first game. I was playing in Vancouver, and this guy gets called up from college. I line up against this kid, and I’m like, ‘Who the f*ck is this little runt?’ I never knew anything about him, but he was 5-foot-7, looked like he’d never shaved a day in his life. Then he scores that night, and I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s pretty good.'”

Richardson’s story about Johnny is one of many that we have heard from former NHL teammates and coaches. As unspeakably horrible this tragedy is, it’s been quite heartwarming to hear the many tales we have of the Gaudreau brothers. Those won’t stop anytime soon, as the hockey community and countless others will always remember what amazing individuals they were.