EventsHalloweenPhotosHistoryCurated

Vintage Halloween costumes in Alberta that might scare you (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 25 2023, 5:19 pm
Vintage Halloween costumes in Alberta that might scare you (PHOTOS)
City of Edmonton Archives | Provincial Archives of Alberta/Flickr

Hello, nostalgia! Everybody loves a throwback, and these vintage Halloween costumes in Alberta might make you long for the past (or be frightened by it).

Alberta has a storied history with Halloween, and heck, the earliest recorded usage of the phrase “trick or treat” comes from Blackie, Alberta, where in 1927, a newspaper article reported on pranksters demanding “trick or treat” at houses.

Take a peek at Halloween costumes from decades past. Happy Halloween!

Children in Halloween costumes, Little Smoky River Farm Industries settlement in 1950

Provincial Archives of Alberta/Flickr

Provincial Archives of Alberta/Flickr

Trick-or-treaters in Edmonton on October 31, 1933

halloween costumes Alberta

City of Edmonton Archives

Independent Order of Foresters costume party in Edmonton

halloween costumes Alberta

Provincial Archives of Alberta/Flickr

Halloween in Mountain Park, Alberta

Provincial Archives of Alberta/Flickr

A “Halloween Goblin” in Edmonton, October 1948

City of Edmonton Archives

A “ghoulish” Halloween mask in Edmonton in October 1950

City of Edmonton Archives

Alberta Avenue oldsters cavort in Halloween costumes, October 1950

City of Edmonton Archives

Children in costume in Edmonton, October 1935

City of Edmonton Archives

Be sure to get out and enjoy all the fall and Halloween things to do across Alberta before it is too late — you never know when you will wake up to a blanket of snow outside!

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Halloween
+ Photos
+ History
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.