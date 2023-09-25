Vintage Halloween costumes in Alberta that might scare you (PHOTOS)

Hello, nostalgia! Everybody loves a throwback, and these vintage Halloween costumes in Alberta might make you long for the past (or be frightened by it).
Alberta has a storied history with Halloween, and heck, the earliest recorded usage of the phrase “trick or treat” comes from Blackie, Alberta, where in 1927, a newspaper article reported on pranksters demanding “trick or treat” at houses.
Take a peek at Halloween costumes from decades past. Happy Halloween!
Children in Halloween costumes, Little Smoky River Farm Industries settlement in 1950
Trick-or-treaters in Edmonton on October 31, 1933
Independent Order of Foresters costume party in Edmonton
Halloween in Mountain Park, Alberta
A “Halloween Goblin” in Edmonton, October 1948
A “ghoulish” Halloween mask in Edmonton in October 1950
Alberta Avenue oldsters cavort in Halloween costumes, October 1950
Children in costume in Edmonton, October 1935
Be sure to get out and enjoy all the fall and Halloween things to do across Alberta before it is too late — you never know when you will wake up to a blanket of snow outside!