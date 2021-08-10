You can now get a dog-friendly dessert at this Calgary ice cream chain

You probably don’t need another reason to buy ice cream, but we’ve got two.

Village Ice Cream is now offering a dog-friendly dessert, and they’re donating all proceeds from the treat to Pawsitive Match Rescue. So not only will you make your own dog’s day, but you’ll also be helping make the lives of some other four-legged friends better.

You can now pick up the “Dog Days of Summer” for $3 at any of Village Ice Cream’s four Calgary locations. The dish contains a scoop of pupper-friendly watermelon ice cream topped with a milk-bone.

This refreshing flavour might look tempting, but you should probably grab your own (human-friendly) cone from Village – this dessert is more suited to your doggo’s tastebuds than yours.

And while this ice cream may be dog-friendly, you’ll want to make sure your four-legged friend doesn’t overdo it. “No matter how big the puppy eyes get, stick to one scoop per pooch as this is meant to be a treat!” reads a Facebook post from Village Ice Cream.

The “Dog Days of Summer” dish will only be around for a limited time, so be sure to take your furry pal on an ice cream date soon!

Village Ice Cream – “Dog Days of Summer” dog-friendly treat

Address: 431 10th Avenue SE (Victoria Park)

Phone: 403-261-7950

Address: 820 49th Avenue SW (Britannia Plaza)

Phone: 403-457-9808

Address: 2406 34th Avenue SW (Garrison Corner)

Phone: 403-454-5862

Address: 69 7A Street NE (Bridgeland)

Phone: 403-764-5211‬

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter