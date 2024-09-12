If you visit Stephen Avenue this weekend, you’ll notice a brand-new store on the street and possibly a bunch of people waiting to get in. Value Village just opened a new boutique location and we couldn’t wait to check it out for ourselves.

The store is HUGE with three levels to explore and security guards greeting you both on your way into and out of the store.

We found so many great deals and some fun surprises, too.

There are rows of shoes and racks of clothing lining every floor, no matter the gender you’re shopping for.

Signs marking “ladies” and “gents” hang throughout the store designed in European style to look like the London Underground.

Several other unique design elements throughout the store highlight the vintage thrift aesthetic. From cowboys to antique photographs, there are so many eye-catching displays.

There are even historical elements including the gargoyles that used to hang in the old Calgary Herald building.

As for the deals, there were a ton we were excited to find. Prices are very budget-friendly, we even saw shoes as cheap as $3! We also found some fashionable Ted Baker shoes for men for $69.99 and so much lululemon merch.

And if you want to get your Stampede shopping in early, we found some cute leather boots for $59.99.

There were also a bunch of items that still had their tags.

And if you want to end your shopping spree with a photo of your haul, there’s a photo booth set up to pose in front of too!

Have you visited the new Value Village Boutique yet? Do you plan on stopping by? Let us know in the comments.