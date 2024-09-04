ShoppingCurated

A fancy Value Village Boutique opens in Calgary this month

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Sep 4 2024, 8:00 pm
A fancy Value Village Boutique opens in Calgary this month
Charlie Hart/Daily Hive | @offroadvogue/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a new spot to thrift your next fall fit, you’ll be glad to know that a brand-new Value Village Boutique is coming to Calgary this month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Value Village (@valuevillage_thrift)

Stephen Avenue will soon be home to the new shop, as a sign plastered in front of the currently closed building teases a grand opening. That grand opening is set to happen next Thursday, September 12.

The boutique store is expected to offer a smaller selection of unique items compared to other larger stores.

Will you be checking it out for yourselves? What items are you on the hunt for right now? Let us know in the comments!

Value Village Boutique

Address: 120 8th Avenue SW
When: Grand opening on September 12

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop