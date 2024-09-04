A fancy Value Village Boutique opens in Calgary this month

If you’re looking for a new spot to thrift your next fall fit, you’ll be glad to know that a brand-new Value Village Boutique is coming to Calgary this month.
Stephen Avenue will soon be home to the new shop, as a sign plastered in front of the currently closed building teases a grand opening. That grand opening is set to happen next Thursday, September 12.
The boutique store is expected to offer a smaller selection of unique items compared to other larger stores.
Will you be checking it out for yourselves? What items are you on the hunt for right now? Let us know in the comments!
Value Village Boutique
Address: 120 8th Avenue SW
When: Grand opening on September 12