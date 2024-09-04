A fancy Value Village Boutique opens in Calgary this month

If you’re looking for a new spot to thrift your next fall fit, you’ll be glad to know that a brand-new Value Village Boutique is coming to Calgary this month.

Stephen Avenue will soon be home to the new shop, as a sign plastered in front of the currently closed building teases a grand opening. That grand opening is set to happen next Thursday, September 12.

The boutique store is expected to offer a smaller selection of unique items compared to other larger stores.

Value Village Boutique

Address: 120 8th Avenue SW

When: Grand opening on September 12