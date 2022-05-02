La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, recently announced all of its participating restaurants.

The format will be the same as those events, featuring restaurants in different cities that will create a unique pizza to offer guests for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

The two-week-long pizza festival, running from May 1 to 14, has 17 different spots to check out in Calgary.

Pizza lovers will also be able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website.

It’s a super exciting time for pizza fans who want a reason to eat more of the delicious food and discover new spots and try one-of-a-kind creations.

You can find the list of restaurants here, along with what kinds of pizza they will be offering.

Pick and Shovel has a mouth-watering maple BBQ smoked brisket pizza, while the Kilkenny Irish Pub will be offering a loaded baked potato pizza.

With so many options across the city, there’s bound to be something for everyone and the perfect reason to try out some new places to enjoy everybody’s favourite food.

Last year was the inaugural launch of the pizza fest.

Running just seven days in its first year, this year’s exciting return has been extended by a week.

La Pizza Week is launching in restaurants across Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

La Pizza Week

When: May 1 to 14, 2022

