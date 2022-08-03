Workforce issues are forcing Alberta Health Services to reduce the hours at the Urgent Care Centre at South Calgary Health Centre.

Effective immediately the hours have been reduced by two hours going from 8 am to 10 pm to 8 am to 8 pm.

AHS states this is due to staffing challenges, saying these changes are required to maintain proper care under the current staffing model.

As you would expect, this has not been met with a lot of praise online.

South Calgary Health Centre urgent care to close early every day The hospital says it’s changing its patient intake hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as of Tuesday.

Our health system in shambles — LR🌵🐈🌈💉🧡🇺🇦AU (@Deasmom) August 2, 2022

AHS also says that patients will be transferred to nearby facilities up to two hours before closing if it is safe to do so.

Other services at the South Calgary Health Centre, including Public Health, will remain unaffected.

This comes after controversy surrounding the bonuses given to Deena Hinshaw. The Province’s chief medical officer received $227,911.35 in “cash benefits” to go along with her $363,633.92 salary.

That also brought out a lot of outrage online.

Funny how managers and bosses can always find the money to give themselves a hefty bonus, but workers on the front lines get insulted. Deena Hinshaw got a 63% bonus, while the government was trying to cut essential workers’ salaries and eliminate 11,000 healthcare jobs. pic.twitter.com/MRO4CZhbEj — AUPE (@_AUPE_) August 3, 2022

That is the largest bonus for any official since they started tracking this in 2016.