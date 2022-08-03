News

The Urgent Care Centre at South Health Calgary reduces hours due to staffing issues

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Aug 3 2022, 5:00 pm
Photocarioca/Shutterstock

Workforce issues are forcing Alberta Health Services to reduce the hours at the Urgent Care Centre at South Calgary Health Centre.

Effective immediately the hours have been reduced by two hours going from 8 am to 10 pm to 8 am to 8 pm.

AHS states this is due to staffing challenges, saying these changes are required to maintain proper care under the current staffing model.

As you would expect, this has not been met with a lot of praise online.

AHS also says that patients will be transferred to nearby facilities up to two hours before closing if it is safe to do so.

Other services at the South Calgary Health Centre, including Public Health, will remain unaffected.

This comes after controversy surrounding the bonuses given to Deena Hinshaw. The Province’s chief medical officer received $227,911.35 in “cash benefits” to go along with her $363,633.92 salary.

That also brought out a lot of outrage online.

Government of Alberta

That is the largest bonus for any official since they started tracking this in 2016.

 

