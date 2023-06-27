The University of Calgary took a big jump in the World University Rankings

The University of Calgary has taken a big step in the World University Rankings, jumping up into the top 200 schools in the world.

According to the QS World University Rankings, The University of Calgary has jumped 60 spots into 182 in the world.

The U of C got its best marks in sustainability, where it finished in the top 100, coming in at 82.

It finished just behind Université Catholique de Louvain of Belgium and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia. Calgary was 0.1 points back of those two schools in the overall rankings.

As far as how it ranked nationally, the University of Calgary ranked as the number eight school in the country. The University of Toronto got the nod for top school in Canada, passing McGill University for that honour.

Calgary isn’t the only Alberta school on the list — the University of Alberta in Edmonton is placed in 111.

Most Canadian schools saw a jump in this year’s rankings because of the great levels of sustainability and how many highly employable graduates come from Canadian schools.

For the 12th year in a row, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been named the top school in the world, followed by two UK schools: The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford.

This year, QS took more things into account than ever with the introduction of three new metrics: sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network.

It also adjusted how academic reputation, employer reputation, and faculty-student ratios were factored in.

You can check out the full rankings on the rankings website.