University of Calgary cracks top 40 globally for impact on sustainability

If you’re a student deciding which university to attend in September, a new global ranking might convince you to try Calgary.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings were revealed on Thursday, and the University of Alberta cracked the top 10.

With over 1,500 institutions included in the ranking, THE Impact Rankings measures the universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It assesses how well these places of higher education are advancing in four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The University of Calgary ranked 34th on the list, coming in 10th in the world in Clean Water and Sanitation, while getting high scores in Sustainable Cities and Communities, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and Partnership for the Goals.

Our northern neighbours scored very well, with the University of Alberta finishing seventh in the rankings.

It came in second globally in the Zero Hunger category and ninth in Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, is the Canadian institution that came out on top across the country. It placed third worldwide and first in Canada for progressing the SDGs.

The University of Victoria and Western University tied for ninth place, and Université Laval took the 14th spot, rounding out the Canadian universities in the top 20.

With files from Allison Stephen and Isabelle Docto