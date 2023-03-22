University of Calgary has cracked the top 10 best schools in Canada

The University of Calgary is in the top 250 schools in the world, according to a new global ranking that looks at six different factors.

QS Top Universities released its 2023 world rankings, and the University of Calgary is number 242.

That puts them in the top 10 in Canada, just behind the University of Ottawa.

The overall ranking is just a bit lower than where the U of C finished last year when it came in at number 235.

The rankings look at six different categories to give each school a placement.

The area the U of C performed the best in was International Faculty Ratio.

Their lower-performing category was Faculty Student Ratio.

McGill University in Montreal was the top Canadian school in the rankings, coming in 31st. It is followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is at the top of the world rankings with a perfect score.

It is followed by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and fellow American school Stanford University in California.

Overall, the rankings look at six different categories to give each school a score. Academic Reputation, which accounts for 40% of the score, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, and International Students Ratio.

They also gave scores for International Research Network and Employment Outcomes, but those didn’t factor into the overall score for this year.