Here's what a new development in Calgary's Inglewood could look like

An artistic rendering of a proposal for a Crown Surplus site in Inglewood in southeast Calgary. (Goodman Commercial)

A nearly one-acre plot of land is up for grabs in the heart of Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood, and highly preliminary conceptual renderings show that it could be the home of two new towers in the area.

The 40,917 sq ft Crown Surplus site at 1003-1013 11th Street SE — located at the corner of 11 Street and 10 Avenue SE — is a transit-oriented development site, as it is one block away from the future Ramsay-Inglewood Green Line station. The property is currently being listed for $9 million.

The proposed concept plan shows a buildable area of 257,777 sq ft within two 10- and 11-storey towers above ground floor, retail, or commercial.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

A rezoning application was submitted in July 2023 to redesignate the site to an MU-2 zone — for commercial and residential uses in street-oriented buildings — allowing up to a 6.3 floor-area ratio with heights of up to 38 metres.

The listing provides the opportunity to acquire both the development site and the design work created to date.

“The City of Calgary’s Ramsay-Inglewood Station Area improvements project will provide public realm improvements, including the streets adjacent to this site, along with parks and pathways throughout the neighbourhoods of Inglewood and Ramsay,” reads a statement in the Goodman Report, issued by broker Mark Goodman who’s been slated to sell the land.

“[It] offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a mixed-use redevelopment property in Calgary’s vibrant Inglewood neighbourhood.”

As an alternative, internal massing for a six-storey project supports an estimated 134,837 sq ft or 3.30 floor-area ratio of buildable area.