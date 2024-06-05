NewsCurated

Calgary school listed among top universities globally

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jun 5 2024, 4:12 pm
Calgary school listed among top universities globally
University students in Calgary will be happy to hear that one of the city’s biggest academic institutions is receiving global attention.

QS Top Universities released its 2025 world rankings, and the University of Calgary just cracked the top 200 around the world, coming in at #198.

While it’s still found a place on the global stage, it is a step back from last year when it placed #182.

The university received notable high marks in one area: sports-related subjects. It took home 19th place worldwide in the QS WUR Ranking by Subject.

It also fared well in sustainability, cracking the top 100 globally at #68.

Calgary University

QS Top Universities

Scores are calculated using factors such as academic reputation, which accounts for 30% of the score, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty member, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

International research networks, employment outcomes, and sustainability all contributed 5% to this year’s overall score.

No Canadian university made it into the top 20 but the University of Toronto ranked highest in the country, coming in at #25 around the world.

Historically high ranking schools in the UK (Oxbridge) were knocked from their top spots and replaced with notable American institutions.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the top school worldwide, with a perfect score of 100.

