The University of Calgary is receiving top marks from a global ranking company after being included in its annual list of the top universities worldwide.

QS World University Rankings released its 2024 rankings by subject, and the University of Calgary ranked among the top 10 universities across Canada in multiple subjects.

Some major international schools, including Harvard and Cambridge, topped many of these lists, but Canadian schools also made their mark.

This year, the QS World University Rankings by Subject spotlighted 55 different subjects across five categories: Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management.

1,559 institutions were included in the rankings and the University of Calgary consistently scored well into the 10th percentile.

The most notable subjects for UofC were Life Sciences & Medicine, with the university ranking #113 in the world and #7 in Canada. The larger category includes nine individual subjects, including medicine, dentistry, and veterinary science.

Following closely behind is Engineering & Technology, with Calgary placing #153 worldwide and also #7 in Canada. The category includes eight individual subjects from engineering disciplines to computer science.

The lowest Calgary received across the five broad categories was in Social Sciences & Management at #217 and Arts & Humanities at #210.

The University of Calgary has definitely earned some bragging rights, but it faces fierce competition in Canada. The University of Toronto came out first in every category, with the University of British Columbia and McGill following swiftly behind.