Winning in STEM: University of Alberta among world’s best for science subjects

How does the University of Alberta rank regarding the subjects taught at the institution? Well, compared to the rest of the country, it stacks up pretty well.

According to the annual listings from QS World University Rankings, the University of Alberta ranked in the top 100 globally for two major subjects.

While this website also crowns a winner overall each year, it releases other reports, such as a breakdown by subjects, to help prospective students pick their perfect school.

OUT NOW: The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Know what you want to study, but aren't sure where to apply? Find the best unis all over the world for your specific subject here: https://t.co/SQ5v7J04Yy Where are you applying?#QSWUR #TopUnis pic.twitter.com/bpdDnKXLBn — QS Top Universities (@TopUnis) April 10, 2024

Are you all about the arts and humanities? U of A ranked 137th in the world in that area and fifth in Canada.

Life sciences and medicine saw U of A once again take the fifth spot in Canada and 73rd in the world. The top global distinction went to Harvard, followed by Oxford and John Hopkins University, respectfully.

For natural sciences, U of A ranked 114th globally and fifth in Canada.

For engineering and technology, the university took the 100th spot globally and again ranked fifth in Canada.

You might also like: 12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: April 12 to 14

A "sexy" new hotel just opened in Banff and it's GROOVY

"I agree": Klefbom believes he'd fit in great with Oilers current blue line

While U of A students certainly have something to brag about, they have some fierce competition. The University of Toronto repeatedly emerged as Canada’s top post-secondary school the most on the list, even placing among some big names in the top 10 for one subject: arts and humanities.

The University of British Columbia and McGill University in Montreal also ranked highly in most subjects, according to the online ranking.

What do you think of this ranking? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Claire Fenton and Nikitha Martins