All 50+ Brewery and The Beast 2023 participants revealed for Calgary

Brewery and The Beast, one of the year’s most epic meat and beer festival in Calgary, just revealed its list of vendors.

This highly anticipated summer event celebrates all things beer, meat, and local products and restaurants.

Brewery and The Beast is set to return to Calgary on Sunday, August 27 at Fort Calgary.

This year, some of the best restaurants in Calgary will be showcasing their skills, like Major Tom, Model Milk, Rodney's Oyster House, Jinbar, D.O.P., and more.

For drink-focused vendors, Banded Peak Brewing, Ardbeg, Rosse Coffee Roasters, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and more will also be taking part.

This is one of the only food events in the city that truly gets the best of the best to all come together in one place.

For the full lineup of food and beverage presenters, check out the site here.

“Calgary’s food and beverage scene continues to boom, and Brewery & the Beast is excited to showcase the incredible talent and creations the community is brimming with these days,” said Scott Gurney, founder of Brewery and the Beast, in a media release.

“We’re thrilled to bring the festival back to Fort Calgary this year and have a new band taking the stage, some of Calgary’s top craft beverages on board, and the best restaurants and chefs Alberta has to offer!” Gurney added.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Local and regional farms provide the highest quality meats made into pig roasts, sausages, smoked meats, classic BBQ, etc.



Normally attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer and a hand/facecloth between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.

Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there was also a stage for live music throughout the day.

With events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary, Brewery and The Beast provides funding to various community organizations like SAIT, the Island Chefs Collaborative, and the Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship Program.

This is one of the best food events in Calgary and tickets will sell very fast. It’s VERY worth it.

Brewery and The Beast Calgary 2023

When: August 27, from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $155.52; buy tickets here

