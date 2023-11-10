There is $6M in unclaimed lottery tickets around Alberta right now

Officials are looking for the winner of a $5 million lottery ticket drawn this week, while a second $1 million ticket purchased in Alberta expires on Sunday.

The $5 million winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says they “want to hear from the winner (or winners) – so check your tickets, Calgary.”

The winning numbers were 25, 29, 37, 43, 46 and 48.

Time is also running out for the winner of a $1 million Lotto 64/9 draw from November 12, 2022. The lottery ticket was purchased somewhere in Alberta — outside of Edmonton and Calgary — and will expire this coming Sunday.

The million-dollar-winning Gold Ball selection on the November 12, 2022, draw was

27626701-01.

The organization says Alberta has been on a winning streak, with $30,331,480.10 in Lotto 6/49 prizes over $10,000 since January 1. Check those tickets!