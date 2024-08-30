FoodFood News

Uber Eats has officially launched in even more Alberta towns

Charlie Hart
Aug 30 2024, 5:38 pm
yu_photo/Shutterstock

Exciting news for Albertans! Uber Eats is finally launching in a new Alberta town, and delicious bites will be just a few phone taps away.

The delivery app revealed it is launching in Strathmore, Edson, and Taber this week. Visitors and residents will now be able to order food from their favourite restaurants, groceries, alcohol, pet supplies, or everyday essentials.

Both local restaurants and national chains will now be able to reach even more customers in Alberta.

Uber Eats has been rapidly expanding across Canada, reaching over 300 communities. Earlier this year, the delivery service announced it would be launching in several Alberta communities, including Brooks, Canmore, Slave Lake, and Okotoks.

The move is part of Uber Eats’ rapid expansion across Canada. The service is now available in 300 communities.

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time, Strathmore, Edson, and Taber residents can order from eligible merchants with no delivery fees.

