Uber Eats has officially launched in even more Alberta towns

Exciting news for Albertans! Uber Eats is finally launching in a new Alberta town, and delicious bites will be just a few phone taps away.

The delivery app revealed it is launching in Strathmore, Edson, and Taber this week. Visitors and residents will now be able to order food from their favourite restaurants, groceries, alcohol, pet supplies, or everyday essentials.

Both local restaurants and national chains will now be able to reach even more customers in Alberta.

Uber Eats has been rapidly expanding across Canada, reaching over 300 communities. Earlier this year, the delivery service announced it would be launching in several Alberta communities, including Brooks, Canmore, Slave Lake, and Okotoks.

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time, Strathmore, Edson, and Taber residents can order from eligible merchants with no delivery fees.