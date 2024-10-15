U of C cracks top 20 Canadian universities with the best reputation

The University of Calgary (U of C) is known across the country for its academics, and one new ranking has put it in the top 20 of the most reputable Canadian universities.

Maclean’s has released its list of Canada’s best universities in 2025 by surveying university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities.

The survey results were arrived at by combining all universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.

When it came to the best overall university, the University of Calgary landed at #11, falling just below the University of Alberta at #8. The top university in Canada was the University of Toronto.

The University of Calgary came in at #15 for the highest quality university in Canada and at #9 for the most innovative university in Canada. The University of Toronto topped both of the lists.

You can check out the full ranking here.