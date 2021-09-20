Alberta reports over 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

Health officials in Alberta reported 4,633 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, during the first case count update since Friday.

The case count includes 1,605 cases identified on September 17, 1,592 cases on September 18, and 1,436 cases on September 19.

New numbers from the province show that there are now 20,614 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,413 since Friday.

There were 22 new virus-related deaths reported over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,545.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 282,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 259,032 have since recovered.

There are now 954 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 43 since Friday. That tally includes 216 who are in intensive care.

As of September 19, there have been 5,816,752 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the eligible population, 81% have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.3% are considered fully immunized with two doses.