Two earthquakes in as many days strike northern Alberta

Two minor earthquakes in as many days have struck northern Alberta, with no record of them causing damage.

According to the Earthquakes Canada interactive map, a 3.4 magnitude quake struck 38 km south of Grande Prairie this morning at a depth of just 1.5 km.

Another earthquake struck 45 km south of Grande Prairie on Wednesday at a depth of 3.7 km.

Earlier this year, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the community of Reno in northern Alberta. According to the United States Geological Society (USGS), a 4.8 magnitude quake struck nearby around 15 minutes before the 5.0 shaker.

The same area was rattled by numerous quakes last November, including a 5.8 magnitude that was felt as far away as Edmonton.