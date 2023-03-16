5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles northern Alberta

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern Alberta just before 9 am on Thursday, with no record of it causing damage.

The earthquake was located 30 km east/northeast of Reno, 176 km east/northeast of Grande Prairie and struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=5 on 16 Mar at 08:46 MDT. Details : https://t.co/z38j9UXwvu 30 km ENE of Reno, AB 176 km ENE of Grande Prairie, AB — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) March 16, 2023

According to the United States Geological Society (USGS), a 4.8 magnitude quake also struck nearby around 15 minutes prior to the 5.0 shaker.

The same area was rattled by numerous quakes in November, including a 5.8 magnitude that was felt as far away as Edmonton.

