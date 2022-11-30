Multiple earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, including 5.8 magnitude

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with no record of it causing damage at this time.

The largest earthquake was located 26 km east/northeast of Reno, 172 km east/northeast of Grande Prairie, and 356 km northwest of Edmonton and struck at a depth of two kilometres.

“We have received no reports of damage at this time,” the Earthquakes Canada site stated.

“Strongly felt close to Reno and lightly felt in eastern British Columbia and western Alberta. There have been a number of felt aftershocks in the same area.”

Another quake measuring 5.2 magnitude resulted in more than 150 reports being filed of light shaking being felt as far south as Edmonton and Leduc and as far east from the quake’s epicentre as Fort McMurray.

Last week the same area was struck by a 4.1 magnitude quake.

Alberta is no stranger to earthquakes. In October 2021 a magnitude 5.0 quake struck northwest of Rocky Mountain House, with reports of it being felt across central Alberta.

The highest earthquake recorded in Alberta measured at magnitude 5.4 on April 14, 2001, 40 km northeast of Dawson Creek, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

The highest induced earthquake was measured at magnitude 4.8 on January 12, 2016, 35 km west of Fox Creek.