Here's what's open and closed in Calgary for Truth and Reconciliation Day

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not a stat holiday, but it is being observed by many across the province, around the country and in Calgary.

Many key services are operating as normal, but there are some changes to city services and road closures to watch for this Saturday.

Calgary Public Library

Many Calgary Public Library locations will be closed on Saturday, September 30, and many will be hosting events in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. To see the full list of events the library has planned, click here.

Leisure Centres

All City of Calgary leisure centres and YMCAs will be operating under their normal hours.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be running according to its regular Saturday hours from 10 am to 6 pm.

City of Calgary

The City of Calgary trains will be operating on a Sunday level of service for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Calgary Transit will also be honouring the day by wrapping four buses in Orange Shirt Day Colours. The buses will be used as a shuttle service between Fort Calgary, Prince’s Island Park, Shaw Millennium Park and Olympic Plaza, where other community events are happening. Street parking will be free on September 30.

Road Closures

There will be a number of road closures around the city during some of the planned events on September 30.

Orange Shirt Day

6th Street SE will be closed between 7th Avenue SE and 9th Avenue SE

The City is warning Calgarians to watch for higher than normal amounts of pedestrians and people attending the events

Harvest Half Marathon