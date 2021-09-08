Shop hard-to-find snacks and sodas at this Calgary convenience store

There’s a dope place in Calgary you need to hit up if you haven’t already, especially if you’re a fan of nostalgic and hard-to-find snacks.

Trust Convenience is located in the Savana Bazaar shopping centre at #3170 – 5850 88th Avenue NE, and it’s dishing out treats daily from 8 am to 11 pm.

The Calgary convenience store advertises itself as offering “rare and limited edition snacks and soda from around the world,” and Trust delivers on that promise with shelves stocked full of unique goodies. Shoppers will find rows of chips, candy and chocolate bars, cookies, cereal, soda and other beverages, and much more.

Patrons can head into the shop to find a wide variety of hard-to-find snacks, including eats like DunkAroos cereal, Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Pringles, Pink Lemonade Hershey’s chocolate bars, s’mores Oreos, and Kickin’ Sour Cream Sizzl’n Pringles.

Snack hunters will also find fun beverages to pair with their treats, including Pepsi Blue, Strawberry & Kiwi Fanta, Chubby sodas, Tahitian Treat Fruit Punch, and Cherry Sprite.

Trust Convenience is available on DoorDash, too, so you can have the snacks come to you if you don’t feel like leaving the house.

Address: #3170 – 5850 88th Avenue NE

Instagram | Order