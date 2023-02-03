1,000 km/h: High-speed tube between Calgary and Edmonton has revealed its five stops

The company behind the plan to build a high-speed tube between Edmonton and Calgary has shared its plans for where its stops will be in the province.

Last summer, the company also unveiled what the trains are set to look like, and now we are learning about where Albertans can get onto the highly anticipated train.

According to TransPod, the planned stations are:

Once completed, the trains would reach 600 km/h, and TransPod says the tickets will be 45% cheaper than a flight.

TransPod Inc. is headquartered in Toronto.