1,000 km/h: High-speed tube between Calgary and Edmonton has revealed its five stops
Feb 3 2023, 5:05 pm
The company behind the plan to build a high-speed tube between Edmonton and Calgary has shared its plans for where its stops will be in the province.
Last summer, the company also unveiled what the trains are set to look like, and now we are learning about where Albertans can get onto the highly anticipated train.
According to TransPod, the planned stations are:
- Downtown Edmonton: Passenger
- Edmonton Airport: Passenger and Cargo
- Red Deer: Passenger and Cargo
- Calgary Airport: Passenger and Cargo
- Downtown Calgary: Passenger
Imagine stepping onto a train from downtown Edmonton and ending up in downtown Calgary in under an hour, and vice-versa– what a dream!
Red Deer is also almost the exact midway point between Calgary and Edmonton. It is 147 km from Calgary to Red Deer and 155 km from Red Deer to the Alberta capital, and you can get there in mere minutes thanks to this train. Beauty!
In terms of the remaining timeline, Transpod told Daily Hive it aims to start construction of the first phase in spring 2024 once construction conditions are good, followed by spending two years building the first phase.
Once the first phase is built, TransPod will spend another two years testing and gaining certification from local regulators and then will initiate construction of the full intercity line after that.
Once completed, the trains would reach 600 km/h, and TransPod says the tickets will be 45% cheaper than a flight.
TransPod Inc. is headquartered in Toronto.