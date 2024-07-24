NewsMovies & TVCuratedPop Culture

Trailer for Alberta-shot film featuring major Hollywood stars just dropped and we can't wait

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jul 24 2024, 4:19 pm
Trailer for Alberta-shot film featuring major Hollywood stars just dropped and we can't wait
@Tubi/X

There’s nothing Albertans love more than seeing our unique landscape on the big screen, and it’s front and centre in a new film set to be released in early September.

The Thicket is directed by Elliott Lester, known for his previous work on films like Blitz starring Jason Statham and Aftermath with Arnold Schwarzzanager.

According to its IMDb page, The Thicket is not for the faint of heart, with a storyline revolving around a kidnapping by a violent killer and a fierce bounty hunter in charge of a group of outcasts on a mission to rescue the victim.

The Western will also see some pretty big Hollywood stars travelling on horseback across our Prairies, including Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis. There is also an unexpected star as James Hetfield from Metallica will shift into a character for the film.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to catch one of these stars around town, it’s probably too late since filming began in February 2023 and was set to wrap up by the end of March.

Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
