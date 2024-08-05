Parts of Alberta at risk for tornado and severe hail today

Today is shaping up to be an active weather day in the province, with the risk of thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, severe hail, and the “possibility of a tornado” in parts of Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says Monday is looking to be active with the threat of thunderstorms across much of the province.

However, forecasters will closely monitor areas along Alberta’s foothills, including Calgary, Lethbridge, and Red Deer, which are at risk for severe storms.

ECCC says that strong winds will intersect the Rocky Mountains, and an area of low pressure will form, providing an ideal environment for storm development. Plus, after last night’s showers and thunderstorms, there’s plenty of moisture in the air that will help fuel the storms.

Wind gusts between 70-100 km/hr are possible, with the threat of hail and potentially a tornado.