NewsWeather

Parts of Alberta at risk for tornado and severe hail today

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 5 2024, 3:46 pm
Parts of Alberta at risk for tornado and severe hail today
Pictureguy/Shutterstock

Today is shaping up to be an active weather day in the province, with the risk of thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, severe hail, and the “possibility of a tornado” in parts of Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says Monday is looking to be active with the threat of thunderstorms across much of the province.

However, forecasters will closely monitor areas along Alberta’s foothills, including Calgary, Lethbridge, and Red Deer, which are at risk for severe storms.

ECCC

ECCC says that strong winds will intersect the Rocky Mountains, and an area of low pressure will form, providing an ideal environment for storm development. Plus, after last night’s showers and thunderstorms, there’s plenty of moisture in the air that will help fuel the storms.

Wind gusts between 70-100 km/hr are possible, with the threat of hail and potentially a tornado.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop