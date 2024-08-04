News

Alberta fire worker dies fighting Jasper wildfire

Aug 4 2024
Jasper National Park/Facebook

An Alberta Wildland Fire employee died Saturday afternoon after a falling tree struck them while fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper.

RCMP say on Saturday at 2:15 pm members were notified of a serious injury sustained to an Alberta Wildland Fire Employee from a falling tree while fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper. The 24-year-old male firefighter was extracted from the scene by STARS and has been declared deceased.

The deceased was a resident of Calgary and based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base.

OH&S has been notified of the death and will be investigating.

“RCMP wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the deceased,” the release added.

