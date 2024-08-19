Parts of Alberta at risk for huge hail and a possible tornado today

It’s looking to be an active weather day in the province, with a risk of severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and a possible tornado developing across swaths of Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says Monday will be active across a large portion of the province, with the thunderstorm risk ranging from the Alberta/US border up to the Northwest Territories.

ECCC says the environment in Alberta today is ripe for supercell development, adding “very large hail” is the primary concern.

The weather agency expects thunderstorms to initiate along a trough through the southern two-thirds of the foothills later this afternoon, with an east/northeast storm progression.

“It will likely be another day where all thunderstorm hazards are on the table,” ECCC says.

Severe thunderstorm development is also possible in a swath to the northeast towards Cold Lake, with large hail and strong wind being the primary hazards.

There is also the risk of “elevated thunderstorms” stretching into the morning hours in western Alberta today.

You might also like: McDavid's wife Lauren gives behind-the-scenes look at wedding

9 Alberta small towns that become magical in the fall

Earlier this month, a hail storm tore through Calgary, damaging homes and the Calgary International Airport. Up to hen egg-sized hail struck some areas.