Flames lose trio of players in free agency

The Calgary Flames aren’t exactly the team everyone wants to play for right now.

Today, it was reported that a trio of Flames: Milan Lucic, Trevor Lewis, and Troy Stecher have opted for new options as the NHL free agency market opened.

For all three players, they’re heading back to teams they previously spent time with.

Lucic’s move was first reported earlier this week, with the veteran big man opting to return to the Boston Bruins, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2011 over the Vancouver Canucks.

Lewis, like Lucic, is heading to a team where he won the Stanley Cup before (twice, in his case), signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings worth $775k.

Trevor Lewis returns to the LA Kings…chasing 1,000 games and a third Cup. One year, $775K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Lastly, Stecher heads to the Arizona Coyotes, as per Rick Dhaliwal, on a one-year contract worth $1.1 million a season.