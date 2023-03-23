Top prospect Coronato could, in theory, make his Flames debut next week

Harvard’s season could be coming to a close, and Matt Coronato could see his Calgary Flames career begin.

Coronato’s Harvard will challenge Ohio State on Friday afternoon, and should the Crimson fall to the Buckeyes, the Flames’ top prospect could conceivably sign with Calgary — effectively ending his collegiate career.

A win, however, and Coronato’s crew would see the winner of Quinnipiac and Merrimack on Sunday’s final. A loss there and, yes, Coronato could quickly sign and fly into the Flames’ lineup.

He did it in the USHL. He’s doing it at Harvard. He’s doing it here. But man, oh man. It’s clear this is a high-calibre NHL shot just waiting to pop off. Matt Coronato, #Flames fans. pic.twitter.com/FD3TBzI6ek — Ryan Dittrick (@ryandittrick) August 15, 2022

Frozen Four semifinals are set for Thursday, April 6, with the final scheduled for Saturday, April 8, should Harvard run the table.

Falling short of that, however, could put Coronato into a different shade of red.

And Brad Treliving is reportedly waiting.

That "Matthew Coronato has officially signed his ELC with the #Flames" tweet is going to hit so hard pic.twitter.com/IFBmDknYSa — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) March 22, 2023

The Flames host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, March 28 — a potential target for the 20-year-old to make his NHL debut. More likely, a road stint against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, March 31, could give Coronato some much-needed practice time alongside his potential new NHL teammates.

That is, of course, should Harvard stumble.

And Coronato, the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, opts to sign.

Perhaps Knies and Coronato find themselves on NHL rosters by the end of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/P0OaLPFqT4 — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) March 23, 2023

He did suggest he’s willing to do so in an interview with Eric Francis of Sportsnet earlier in the month.

“For now, my focus is on winning a national championship at Harvard, and I believe we have a strong chance to do it,” Coronato told Francis.

“Once my season is over, my family, my advisers, and I will listen to what Darryl Sutter and Brad Treliving have to say about where they see me fitting into the organization and then make our decision about whether to sign.”

Coronato, the USHL Forward of the Year in 2021, has 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 33 games with Harvard this season as a sophomore and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, annually given to recognize the top NCAA men’s hockey player.

🚨Matthew Coronato had a goal in Harvard’s 3-2 defeat against Colgate in the ECAC championship game on Saturday. Coronato’s season isn’t over yet as Harvard head to the Frozen Four national tournament in April. #Flames pic.twitter.com/egKe4mmTXC — Flames Prospects (@BlastyProspects) March 19, 2023

He netted 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games as a freshman in 2021-22.

Coronato is widely regarded as Calgary’s top prospect, topping The Hockey News‘ ranking in its Future Watch issue earlier this month ahead of Dustin Wolf, Jakob Pelletier, and Connor Zary.

Overall, Coronato was ranked as the No. 23 prospect in hockey.