Top prospect Coronato remains intent on signing with Flames: report

Matt Coronato remains curious about the Calgary Flames.

Coronato, one of the organization’s top prospects, will consider signing with the Flames when his season with Harvard ends, according to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

“For now, my focus is on winning a national championship at Harvard and I believe we have a strong chance to do it,” Coronato told Francis.

“Once my season is over, my family, my advisers and I will listen to what Darryl Sutter and Brad Treliving have to say about where they see me fitting into the organization, and then make our decision about whether to sign.”

Harvard finished its regular season with a 21-6-2 record. Coronato, the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has played a big part in that success with 33 points (19 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games, and his 19 goals are tied for 11th in the nation. He’s also a Hobey Baker finalist as college hockey’s top men’s skater.

Calgary seemingly has had issues keeping American-born players.

Johnny Gaudreau left the Flames as an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Matthew Tkachuk, a pending restricted free agent, was traded to the Florida Panthers soon thereafter after making it known he wouldn’t sign in the city long-term.

Matt Coronato (CGY) is the fifth-ranked overall forward in the data set. One of the highest shot and xG volumes in the league, and also one of the better transition profiles among forwards. #Flames https://t.co/yug0kiNo8e pic.twitter.com/rMZ23B2EXv — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) February 28, 2023

Their departures came after Adam Fox, originally selected by the Flames in the third round (No. 66) of the 2016 draft and a Norris Trophy winner in 2021, told the organization he had no interest in signing anywhere other than with the New York Rangers before he was moved.

It doesn’t seem to be a problem for Coronato, a Huntington, New York, product.

“My intention remains to sign with the Calgary Flames when I’m ready, and I would find an opportunity to play in the NHL attractive,” he said.

Coronato is two seasons in the NCAA from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

“Obviously not a commitment, but he wants to sit down and find out where they’re going to fit,” Francis added. “If their season does end early on (March) 25, eight more games left in the season, he would want to play in all eight of those games for the Flames.”