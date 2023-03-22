Flames AGM Craig Conroy named to Team USA's management group for Worlds

While Craig Conroy would probably prefer a silver mug with the Calgary Flames this spring, he’ll have a shot at a gold medal regardless.

Conroy, an assistant general manager with the Flames, was among those named to steer the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from May 12 to 28. The announcement was made by USA Hockey on Wednesday.

David Quinn has been named head coach of the 2023 U.S. Men's National Team for the upcoming #MensWorlds in May! “He knows the player pool extremely well and understands the dynamics involved in preparing a team to win a gold medal on the world stage.” -Chris Clark, GM — USA Hockey (@usahockey) March 22, 2023

Conroy will serve with the management group for Team USA with Ryan Martin, who is currently serving as an AGM with the New York Rangers.

The duo will assist with player personnel for the club.

“We’re fortunate to have both Ryan and Craig help us in putting together our team,” Chris Clark, general manager of the 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team and also the assistant general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets, said in a release. “There’s a lot that goes into it and they’re both well-versed in what it takes to be successful on the international stage.”

Clark and Conroy were teammates over parts of four seasons in Calgary.

Conroy is serving as part of the management group for the U.S. Men’s National Team for the first time. The 51-year-old has previously represented Team USA in a playing capacity, participating at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.

He has been part of the Flames’ management team for nine seasons.

Calgary remains in the thick of a chase for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and currently sits four points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card into the postseason, with an even 72 games played apiece.