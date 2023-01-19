Flames prospect Matt Coronato nominated as college hockey's top player

Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato is a Hobey hopeful.

Coronato, selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is among the players nominated by Harvard — his school — as a candidate for the first stage of voting for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually “to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player in the nation.”

“After leading all NCAA first-years with 1.06 points per contest in 2021-22, Coronato is among the nation’s best once again, averaging 1.18 points per game (19th, NCAA). Playing in all situations for the Crimson, Coronato has once again scored many of Harvard’s biggest goals of the year thus far in 2022-23,” the school wrote in a release.

The 20-year-old sophomore has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 17 games for Harvard this season. He was nominated alongside teammates Alex Laferriere and Sean Farrell.

Four criteria are considered for nominees, including the strength of character, scholastic achievement and sportsmanship, contribution to the integrity of the team, and compliance with all NCAA rules.

Head coaches nominate the top three players in their league and the top three players in the nation before fan voting opens. Fan voting helps form the list of 10 contenders for the award, and the winner is chosen by the committee.

Past winners of the Hobey Baker include Cole Caufield (2021), Cale Makar (2019), Jack Eichel (2015), and Johnny Gaudreau (2014). Former Flames Jordan Leopold (2002), Chris Drury (1998), and Brendan Morrison (1997) have also earned the award.

Coronato, who recorded 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games as a freshman for Harvard in 2021-22 and added seven points (four goals, three assists) at the 2022 World Junior Championship in August, could sign with the Flames at the end of his collegiate season.

“I think about it,” Coronato said in July. “Just kind of see how next year goes and continue to make decisions off that. Right now, I’m just looking to get better and see where things take me.

“I think it’s just important for me to keep getting better. The staff there does a great job with developing guys and moving them on, so I think another year there, get bigger and stronger, continue to develop with a lot of my teammates that I like a lot. I just thought it was the best move for me.”