This famous Calgary hotel was just named the top hotel in Alberta

It’s an iconic hotel in Calgary embedded into the city’s history, so it’s no wonder it just won an award naming it the top hotel in Alberta.

The 2023 World Travel Awards gave out a number of awards in Alberta, including one hotel in Edmonton. The award given to the Fairmont Palliser, however, placed it above all the others, taking home the title of “Alberta’s Leading Hotel.”

The Palliser has been welcoming guests in Calgary for over 100 years and offers luxury services including a deluxe spa and pool experience as well as exceptional dining.

There are over 407 guest rooms, with options to book an upscale “gold room,” or the Royal Suite where Queen Elizabeth stayed during her 1990 visit to Calgary.

The Fairmont beat out the five other nominees, including Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, Hyatt Regency Calgary, JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and The Westin Edmonton.

It took the top spot from the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, which won three years in a row between 2020 and 2022.

The Fairmont has previously placed high in the Award’s business categories, winning three times for “Alberta’s Leading Business Hotel Award” and even once as “Canada’s Leading Business Hotel” in 2009.

It was also nominated for the top hotel in Canada award this year.