"Still can't believe I met Tom Blyth": "Hunger Games" star spotted at Calgary pub

Jan 12 2024, 4:46 pm
Another day, another celebrity sighting in Calgary… this time it’s someone fans of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes can get excited about.

Tom Blyth is a British actor probably best known for his role as the iconic antihero, Coriolanus Snow, from the series’ newest film. He has also starred in popular TV shows like Robin Hood, The Gilded Age and the Alberta-shot series Billy The Kid.

 
 
 
 
 
He was spotted at a popular local pub, Last Best, at 607 11th Avenue SW.

@kenifromdepop I still cant belive i met #tomblyth , made my whole year and last year , and yes i watched #thehungergamestheballadofsongbirdsandsnakes

While some people in the comments were shocked to see him in Calgary, it makes sense since Billy The Kid has been in production since December.

Most people were thrilled about the star sighting, with one person even tagging the Flames to get him to a game just like Tate McRae last month.

 

Luckily, there should be plenty of time to catch the star on the streets with production for Billy The Kid not set to wrap up until mid-February.

