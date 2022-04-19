Tokyo Station, an original concept from the much-loved Tokyo Street Market in Calgary, serves dishes that combine Japanese and Italian dishes.

How delicious does that sound?

Serving ramen and pasta dishes, often on the same plate, this one-of-a-kind eating experience is modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

There are also items like gelato and sushi to really make it feel like an ultimate blend of two different cuisines that most people love.

This street market in Calgary’s Beltline still feels like a hidden gem to some and a go-to spot for others.

Open for about a year; it blends authentic dishes to make something entirely new in a fun atmosphere.

There are several ramen dishes here to enjoy and other authentic dishes from Japan like karaage, gyoza, and takoyaki, a deep-fried octopus ball.

We recommend going for the dishes that use Italian pasta and ingredients to compliment the flavours of Japan.

The spaghetti bolognese here is made with meat sauce flavoured with miso. Creamy fettuccini is made even richer using uni; a sea urchin considered a rich delicacy. Hard to beat the pasta that’s made with fried chicken and yuzu sauce.

This really is just a perfect place to grab lunch, go for dinner and drinks, or just catch up with a few friends to enjoy the food you’ve probably never tried in a room with cool Japanese decor.

Feeling like Japanese or Italian? Why not go for both.

Tokyo Station

Address: 1505 15th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram