Find live music, PWYC prices, and a photo booth at this new Calgary market

A first-of-its-kind gathering in Calgary this weekend aims to make supporting local more accessible through a market hosting artists, makers, vintage sellers, musicians, and more.

Tiny Roots is set to run this Sunday, November 14, and it operates entirely on a “pay-what-you-can” model. All vendors will be providing goods and services through this model, and entry to the market itself is by food donation for the Calgary Community Fridge.

The grassroots, artist-organized gathering runs from 11 am to 5 pm at the Triwood Community Association and will also feature live music and a photo booth.

The event organizers’ focus is to create an inclusive and accessible space for artists to connect with each other, clear out past stock, and be part of a creative grassroots community, without paying the high fees often required to have a space at markets.

“We’re not making a profit from the event,” organizers told Daily Hive, “[We] just really wanted to create a new opportunity for artists to gather and for folks to support local with less of a financial barrier!”

Vendors will be offering everything from handmade jewellery and paintings to mini tarot readings and self-created rotary tattoo machines. You’ll also find mixed-media artwork, plant pots, vintage toys, comics, thrifted items, resin home goods, and much, much more at Tiny Roots.

Musical performances include Ruby Swan and Kelsey Raine Music, and Adam + Alexandra Photography will be running the photo booth.

Get ready to support local, donate to a good cause, and engage with some incredibly talented artists and makers this weekend, YYC!

Tiny Roots gathering + market

When: Sunday, November 14

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (closed from 12:30 to 1 pm for vendors to take a well-deserved break)

Where: Triwood Community Association (2244 Chicoutimi Drive NE, Calgary)

Admission: Food donation for the Calgary Community Fridge