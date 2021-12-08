Mark your calendar: Tickets for Hamilton go on sale in Calgary next week

The hit Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Calgary in July, and tickets go on sale next week.

The production will run from July 12 to 31, 2022, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Across Canada have just announced that single tickets to see Hamilton in Calgary will go on sale online starting December 15 at 10 am.

Tickets will also be available through ticketmaster.ca or by calling 1-855-985-500.

And if you’re an American Express customer, you can get Front Of The Line® Presale access to tickets starting December 13, 2021.

Audience members will only be able to purchase nine tickets per account for the show. Tickets will range from $69 to $209, with a select number of premium seats available starting at $239.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details about the lottery will be announced closer to the event.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway music.

The show has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With the book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

It has won a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Broadway Across Canada’s Hamilton

When: July 12 to 31, 2022

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Tickets: Starting at $69; on sale to the general public beginning December 15