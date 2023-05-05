One person was taken to hospital in stable condition while three suspects are at large after a stabbing in downtown Calgary.

Calgary Police were called to the 8th Street CTrain station Thursday night around 6:30 pm. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from what they believed to be a stab wound. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

One suspect is in custody, and three others are at large following an altercation at a downtown CTrain station involving five individuals believed to be known to each other. At approx. 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, we were called for reports of an assault involving a… pic.twitter.com/1CtNwpmKt7 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 5, 2023

Investigators say an incident occurred between five people who they believe all know each other. The altercation led to the man sustaining stab wounds.

Police were able to get one suspect into custody after fleeing the scene. Charges are pending.

They do say three other suspects are at large.

Anyone with information about this alleged stabbing is asked to contact Calgary Police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

It has been a busy time for Calgary Police, with a number of incidents taking place across the city.

We recently were alerted that three of Canada’s Most Wanted have ties to the province, which is also keeping investigators busy.