Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.

Mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.

For May, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 30 Calgary communities:

Arbour Lake

Aspen Woods

Auburn Bay

Bridgeland/Riverside

Bridlewood

Cambrian Heights

Castleridge

Chaparral

Chinatown

Coral Springs

Country Hills

Coventry Hills

Cranston

Erin Woods

Falconridge

Harvest Hills

Haysboro

Huntington Hills

Legacy

Martindale

McKenzie Lake

Patterson

Riverbend

Sandstone

Skyview Ranch

Sundance

Taradale

Thorncliffe

Tuscany

Walden

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.

These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

The speed-on-green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit.

Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.